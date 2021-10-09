Union Minister Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat e-inaugurates 15 projects, lays e- foundation of 15 projects

SRINAGAR : Union Minister for Jal Shakti Sh Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today e-inaugurated 15 projects and laid e-foundation of 15 new projects of Jal Shakti Department, Jammu and Kashmir here at Banquet Hall Srinagar.

The total cost of the completed projects is Rs 59 crore and the cost of the new projects is Rs 54.87 crore.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar was present on the occasion.

The inaugurated projects include water supply scheme for Jandrore, Charie Mittal in Udhampur, WSS In Kanger, Chak Kirpalpur in Jammu, WSS Kunsow Nolie (Shopian), WSS Narpora (Shopian), WSS Nowgam Ramgarg (Shopian), WSS Shirmal Sharepathri (Shopian), WSS Karewa Safnagri, (Shopian), WSS Filtration Plant Ajas Bandipora, storage tanks at Lolab and other schemes.

The new schemes include WSS in Utterbehni (Samba), Balode (Saman), Harsarth (Samba), Channi (Reasi), Dharmari (Reasi) Saddal and Panjar (Udhampur), Achabal (Anantnag), Nambal (Anantnag), Ichigam (Budgam), Zinpanchal (Budgam), improvement of existing Rajal Canal (Rajouri) and other projects.

Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti Department, M Raju gave a brief of each completed project and said that the new projects will be completed within the set deadline.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Ajaz Asad; Mission Director Jal Jeevan Mission, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir, Iftikhar Ahmad and other officers were present on the occassion.

While speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister directed the officers to work with dedication and responsibility for securing water security for the future generations. He said that water will be posing a big challenge in the times to come but together we will be able to bring functional tapped water connection to every household. He said the government is working on a mission mode taking along the aspirations of the locals to secure for them a prosperous life.

As part of public outreach programme, the Union Minister also visited the 10 Million Gallons per Day (10 MGD) Tangnar Water Supply Scheme, Pantha Chowk where he held an interactive session with Panchayat representatives and Paani Samiti members to discuss the status of Jal Jeevan Mission in their respective areas.

He also inspected different sections of the water filtration plant including Alum Tanks, Chlorination unit, and water testing laboratories.

The Union Minister said that Government of India is committed to provide assured basic services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said that the UT is moving swiftly towards progress and development adding that JK will become a manufacturing hub of various products.

Regarding the drinking water supply, he said it is a service delivery, wherein the quantity, quality of water supplied and periodicity of water supply has to be ensured for which the flagship programme, Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is under implementation. The objective of the Mission is universal coverage i.e. every family in the village gets tap water connection in their household. Jammu & Kashmir is planning 100% coverage by 2022 to accomplish the ambitious target of providing tap connection to every rural household of the UT.

The Union Minister praised the government of Jammu and Kashmir in their progress towards the implementation of JJM.

He also said that there has been unparalleled change and people are witness to it due to the focussed implementation and strategy adopted by the Prime Minister of India.

He said that government is committed to take along all the sections of the society so that no section remains behind to ensure equitable development.

He said that to provide clean water, field testing kits are being provided to the Paani Samitis and a laboratory will be constructed in every block to ensure pure water reaches to every household.

During his interaction with the PRIs, he said that the role and responsibility of Panchayat representatives will increase as the schemes and plans of the Government are being implemented at fast pace. The PRIs also raised various issues of their respective areas and demanded up-gradation of various amenities in their localities.

The Union Minister assured them that he will raise their issues and demands at appropriate forums for their speedy redressal.

The Union Minister also visited Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Zawoora in the outskirts of Srinagar and had an interaction with the progressive farmers and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, the Government has already initiated several measures to realize the dream of Prime Minister of doubling the farmers’ income by 2022.