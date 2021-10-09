Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 63 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 63 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 526 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 8th October
New Positive Cases: 526
Of which 0-18 years: 68
In quarantine: 303
Local contacts: 223
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 33
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 3
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 63
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Gajapati: 2
9. Ganjam: 3
10. Jagatsinghpur: 16
11. Jajpur: 13
12. Jharsuguda: 1
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 3
15. Kendrapada: 14
16. Khurda: 233
17. Koraput: 4
18. Malkangiri: 2
19. Mayurbhanj: 29
20. Nayagarh: 2
21. Puri: 11
22. Rayagada: 2
23. Sambalpur: 7
24. Sonepur: 1
25. Sundargarh: 19
26. State Pool: 55
New recoveries: 598
Cumulative tested: 20578622
Positive: 1031044
Recovered: 1017714
Active cases: 5035