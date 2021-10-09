Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 63 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 63 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 526 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 8th October

New Positive Cases: 526

Of which 0-18 years: 68

In quarantine: 303

Local contacts: 223

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 33

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 63

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 16

11. Jajpur: 13

12. Jharsuguda: 1

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 3

15. Kendrapada: 14

16. Khurda: 233

17. Koraput: 4

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 29

20. Nayagarh: 2

21. Puri: 11

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 7

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 19

26. State Pool: 55

New recoveries: 598

Cumulative tested: 20578622

Positive: 1031044

Recovered: 1017714

Active cases: 5035