Union Minister For Women & Child Development Smriti Irani Addresses Anganwadi Workers & Helpers Across The Nation

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani today addressed the Anganwadi Workers across the nation as part of the ‘POSHAN Maah’ celebrations being undertaken throughout the month of September under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. At the onset, Smt. Irani thanked all the Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi helpers for their determined and tireless efforts, especially during COVID-19 Pandemic, towards ensuring overall betterment of women and children and urged them to send their views and suggestions which can be incorporated in POSHAN 2.0.

The Union WCD Minister encouraged all the AWWs to ensure that ‘Poshan Vatikas’ (Nutrition Gardens) are setup at all the Anganwadi centres during the month-long celebrations of POSHAN Maah, especially in all the aspirational districts in the country. Smt Irani assured all possible help from the Union Government in this regard and asked the AWWs to work in tandem with the officials to give fresh impetus to the Poshan Vatikas.

The Union Minister emphasized that it is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision and mission to ensure a healthy and prosperous nation especially the women and children and for that PM has directed that all Anganwadi Centres be provided with state of the art infrastructure and support. Smt Irani said that through POSHAN 2.0, Anganwadi centres will be made more competent (Saksham Anganwadi) through better infrastructure and all efforts will be made to fulfil the nutritional requirements of women and children.

Irani also informed that Special Insurance scheme is being considered for all the AWWs and for that, State Governments have been requested to take necessary steps so that insurance cover can be provided to AWWs.

In closing, the Union Minister said that Poshan Maah is also an opportunity to give gratitude to all the AWWs through all the activities being undertaken and said that not just the month but the entire year should be a tribute to the untiring efforts of the Anganwadi Workers.