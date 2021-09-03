Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, India has the potential to become Global Green Hydrogen Hub in near future

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that India has the potential to become Global Hub of Green Hydrogen in near future. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accorded highest priority to clean and green energy and accordingly announced Hydrogen Mission a fortnight ago during the 75th Independence Day Speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The Minister was speaking at the ‘International Climate Summit 2021: Powering India’s Hydrogen Eco System’ as chief guest in New Delhi attended by a galaxy of representatives from Central Ministries, Industry bodies, academia, energy experts and Diplomatic Missions.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, with the rapid introduction of biofuels, renewable energy and green Hydrogen, India is well poised to take a leadership role towards Carbon neutrality and reiterated the commitment of the Government to achieve ‘Net Zero’ level by 2050.

He informed that the Government is already encouraging adaptation of Hydrogen fuels and technology for the mobility sector and many industries like Steel, Cement, and Glass Manufacturing Industries have already started using Hydrogen for heating requirements.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India has set a target of renewable energy at 450 GW and is well on the path of achieving it. He said, due to the lowest cost of renewable energy, India definitely stands at a better footing to produce Hydrogen at the lowest cost compared to the other countries and therefore, India is poised for a Hydrogen Export Hub. The Minister said, by 2030, global annual export potential for green hydrogen is expected to be 10.4 million tons to East Asia and EU, amounting to nearly 20 billion USD market. He said, Government is ready to provide support to all the stakeholders to realize this goal.

The Minister said that in the last 7 years, the World has seen that how Prime Minister Modi has championed the cause of Green Technology to fight the challenges of Climate Crisis. He said, even in his Independence Day address, Shri Modi underlined that Science and Technology will play a lead role in next 25 years, when India turns 100. He said, the ultimate aim of all technological innovations is to bring “Ease of Living” for common man.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, keeping in line with Prime Minister’s emphasis on Green Hydrogen, an Aspirational goal for country is “Hydrogen 212”. He explained the meaning of Hydrogen 212 as Green hydrogen generation cost of less than 2 $/ kg, Green hydrogen storage + distribution + refueling cost of less than 1 $/ kg and Replacement of incumbent end-use technology with green hydrogen technology with ROI of less than 2 years.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India’s energy demand is likely to see exponential growth, but at the same time India’s share of Renewable Energy (RE) is expected to reach at least 50% by 2050. He, however, added that Renewable Energy can help abatement of only 45-50% CO2 emission and Green hydrogen is most suitable for mitigating greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In his address, Shri Sanjay Gupta, President PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that enabling a regulatory framework will give a boost to the Make in India initiative in developing India’s Hydrogen Ecosystem.

Dr J. P. Gupta, Summit Chair and Chairman, Environment Committee, PHDCCI said in his address that India is uniquely placed to produce hydrogen not only for its own needs, but it could well become a global export hub.