New Delhi : Union Minister for Environment Forest & Climate Change Bhupendar Yadav spoke at the launch of the Mangrove Alliance for Climate (MAC) at COP 27, Egypt.

The union minister says, India’s extensive experience in mangrove restoration to contribute to global knowledge base.

Further, to sustain the blue economy, it is imperative to ensure sustainability of coastal habitats, particularly mangroves for tropical nations, at the local, regional & international levels, he added.