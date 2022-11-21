Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh to inaugurate the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) to be held in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir on 26th November, 2022

New Delhi : The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, in association with the State Government of Jammu & Kashmir will organize the 25th National Conference on e-Governance (NCeG) on 26th – 27th November, 2022 in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. The theme of this Conference is “Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer”.

The Conference will be inaugurated by the Chief Guest Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Minister of State of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space, Government of India.

26th November is celebrated as the Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. As part of the celebrations Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh will administer reading of the Preamble to the Constitution with all participants on 26th November, 2022 in the Inaugural Session of the 25th NCeG.

The National Awards for e-Governance (NAeG) will be presented under 5 categories of the NAeG Scheme – 2022 to 18 e-Governance initiatives at Central, State and District levels, Academic & Research Institutions and Public Sector Undertaking. This includes 9 Gold and 9 Silver Awards.

The Valedictory Session will be presided over by Shri Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir on 27th November, 2022 in the 25th NCeG. Chief Minister of Haryana will be attending the Valedictory Session which will witness Launch of digital J&K initiatives and Signing of MoUs by the J& K Government.

Digital innovation will play an important part in the next decade for governance to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy. This will necessitate conversations around topics and technologies which would shape Digital Governance in the future to enhance the delivery of Government services to citizens. This conference will be a platform for discussion on some of these technologies by inviting distinguished speakers to share their knowledge and insights on the subject.

Discussions will be held on ten sub-themes in Plenary sessions during the Conference:

1. Digital Governance Across Whole-of-the-Government;

2. Digital Economy Strengthening Start-up Ecosystem & Employment Generation;

3. Modern laws to promote national growth and to secure citizen’s rights;

4. Transparent and Real-time Grievance Management System;

5. 21st Century Digital Infrastructure for next-generation services and security in cyberspace;

6. Shifting the gear on emerging technologies from exploration to population scale solutions;

7. The role of e-Governance in bridging the digital divide;

8. Digital Governance for Enhancing Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living;

9. J&K State: Digital Transformation in Jammu & Kashmir; and

10. e-Governance Initiatives in J&K

The Conference would provide considerable momentum to the e-Governance initiatives across the country, providing opportunities for civil servants and industry captains to showcase their successful interventions in e-Governance in improving end-to-end service delivery.

Delegates from Central Ministries/Departments and 28 States and 8 Union Territories have confirmed their participation in the Conference. Over 1000 delegates are expected to attend this Conference in Jammu. An Exhibition will also be organized during the event to showcase India’s achievements in the field of e-Governance, along with a Wall of Fame/ photo exhibition on the award winners.

Senior Secretaries from the Government of India including Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances; Shri Alkesh Kumar Sharma, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Shri Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Amar Nath, Additional Secretary, DARPG and Ms Prerna Puri, Commissioner/Secretary, IT, Government of Jammu & Kashmir would also address the Conference. Vote of Thanks will be given by Shri NBS Rajput, Joint Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.