Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh to inaugurate Good Governance Week 2022, “Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore” a Nationwide Campaign on 19th December, 2022

New Delhi : 3,120 New Services identified by District Collectors across the country will be added for Online Service Delivery during the 5-day “Prashasan Gaon ki Ore campaign” to be inaugurated by Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

During the Preparatory Phase of the Good Governance Week 2022 held from December 10-18, 2022, District Collectors have also identified 81,27,944 applications for Service Delivery to be disposed, along with 19,48,122 Public Grievances to be redressed in State Grievance Portals.

Secretary, DARPG, Shri V.Srinivas informed that 373 Best Good Governance Practices identified for discussion in District Level Workshops on December 23, 2022. He said, 43 Success Stories in Public Grievances will also be shared during the Good Governance Week-2022, “Sushasan Saptah” from 19th to 25th December, 2022.

Prime Minister has extended his greetings and best wishes for the success of the Sushasan Saptah across all Districts and Tehsils of India. In his message the Prime Minister said “It is particularly pleasing to note that this year too, the Prasahsan Gaon ki Ore campaign continues to be a part of Good Governance Week. We have undertaken various citizen centric initiatives including redressal of public grievances, online services, disposal of service delivery applications and good governance practices. Our vision is to expand the outreach of service delivery mechanisms making them more effective.”

The Nation-wide campaign for Redressal of Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery will be held in all Districts, States and Union Territories of India. Over 700 District Collectors will be participating in the Campaign and officials will be visiting Tehsils and Panchayat Samiti Headquarters.

Dr. Jitendra Singh will be launching the Good Governance Week 2022 portal, www.pgportal.gov.in/GGW22 , a dedicated portal in which District Collectors will be uploading progress along with Good Governance Practices and video clips. The Sushasan Saptah will witness the Nation’s Grievance Redressal Platforms functioning in unison – Grievances received on CPGRAMS will be redressed along with Grievances received on State portals. This is the second time in Amrit Kaal Period, that the Government of India will be conducting a National Campaign at Tehsil level to address Public Grievances and Improving Service Delivery. Prashasan Gaon ki Ore Abhiyaan will create a national movement for good governance that will inspire future generations.

The Annual Report on CPGRAMS for 2022 will be released on this occasion to reflect the progress the Nation has made in Redressal Public Grievances in 2022.

The Preparatory Phase of the Good Governance Week 2022 was held from December 10-18, 2022. District Collectors have identified the following targets on the dedicated portal that will be redressed in the period December 19-25, 2022.

Applications Disposed under Service Delivery 81,27,944 Grievances Redressed in State Grievance Portals 19,16,142 Grievances Redressed in CPGRAMS 31,980 Number of New Services added for Online Service Delivery 3120 Best Good Governance Practices 373 Success Stories in Public Grievances 43

In the category of Service Delivery applications – Madhya Pradesh Districts have identified a target of 55,72,862 and Punjab Districts have identified a target of 21,96,937. In the category Redressal of Public Grievances, Madhya Pradesh Districts have identified a target of 16,67,295 grievances and Tamil Nadu Districts have identified 1,38,621 grievances for redressal.

A workshop on District Level Innovations will be conducted under the chairmanship of District Collector on December 23, 2022 in every District. The workshop will focus on District level innovations. 373 District Level Innovations have been identified for presentation in the District level workshops on December 23, 2022. The focus has been on innovations aimed at Digital Transformation of Institutions and Digital Empowerment of Citizens.

The Second Sushasan Saptah will help in furthering Good Governance at every level in India.