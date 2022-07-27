Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, PSLV-C53 launch on 30th June, 2022 was the dedicated international customer mission wherein 3 Singaporean satellites were launched

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, PSLV-C53 launch on 30th June, 2022 was the dedicated international customer mission wherein 3 Singaporean satellites were launched.

In reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the launch also provided an opportunity to Indian space start-ups to host their technology payloads as part of PS4 upper stage orbiting platform.

PSLV-C53 realized by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), successfully launched three Singapore customer satellites namely DS-EO, NeuSAR and SCOOB-1. PSLV-C53 was the 2nd dedicated commercial mission for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise under administrative control of the Department of Space (DOS), thus enabling NSIL to earn Foreign Exchange for providing Launch Services to international customers. Further, the competitiveness of Indian made launch vehicles in the international market continues to increase with each successful launch.

ISRO, through its commercial arms, has successfully launched 345 foreign satellites from 34 countries on-board Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Total foreign exchange revenue earned through launching of foreign satellites amounts to 56 million USD and 220 million Euros approximately.