Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh says, five states of U.P., Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall during recent 30 years’ period (1989-2018)

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that Five states viz., Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall during the recent 30 years’ period (1989-2018).

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today, Dr. Jitendra Singh said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has carried out an analysis of observed monsoon rainfall variability and changes of 29 States & Union Territory at State and District levels based on the IMD’s observational data of recent 30 years (1989- 2018) during the Southwest monsoon season from June to September (JJAS) and issued a report on 30 March 2020. The reports on observed rainfall variability and its trend for each State and Union Territory are available in IMD website (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/) under “PUBLICATIONS” as well as in IMD Pune website;

http://www.imdpune.gov.in/hydrology/rainfall%20variability%20page/rainfall%20trend.html

Dr. Singh stated the highlights of the report as;

The annual rainfall over these five states along with the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh also show significant decreasing trends.

Other states do not show any significant changes in southwest monsoon rainfall during the same period.

Considering district-wise rainfall, there are many districts in the country, which show significant changes in southwest monsoon and annual rainfall during the recent 30 years period (1989-2018). With regard to the frequency of heavy rainfall days, significant increasing trend is observed over Saurashtra & Kutch, Southeastern parts of Rajasthan, Northern parts of Tamil Nadu, Northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Southwest Odisha, many parts of Chhattisgarh, Southwest Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur & Mizoram, Konkan& Goa and Uttarakhand.

IMD has an effective forecast and dissemination mechanism through which necessary warnings and advisories are issued throughout the country well in advance for preparedness. The information on change in rainfall pattern is also shared with other stakeholders for its effective use and planning.