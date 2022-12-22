Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh says, appointment of OBCs in direct recruitment, each year from 2011 to 2021, is more than 27%

Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh said, appointment of OBCs in direct recruitment each year from 2011 to 2021, is more than 27%

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha today that whether people belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) are lagging in deriving benefit of 27 percent reservation in central services, Dr Jitendra Singh said, this data is based on the information provided by various Ministries/Departments of the Central Government, including their attached/subordinate offices.

The Minister said, filling of vacancies is a continuous process. Department of Personnel and Training has issued instructions to the Ministries/Departments of the Central Government to designate an officer of the rank of Deputy Secretary and above, as Liaison Officer, to ensure due compliance of the orders and instructions pertaining to reservation and set up a Special Reservation Cell under the direct control of Liaison Officer to assist her/him in discharge of duties.