Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh says, 10 JS &19 Directors selected through Lateral Recruitment are serving in various Ministries/Departments at Centre

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today said, Lateral recruitment at the levels of Joint Secretary, Director and Deputy Secretary in the Government of India provides for appointment of persons for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialized knowledge and expertise in the domain area.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the selection was undertaken by the Union Public Service Commission on the basis of transparent process, inviting applications through open advertisement for these posts. Candidates from private sector are appointed on contract basis and those from the State Government/UT Administration/Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs)/Autonomous Bodies/Statutory Organizations/Universities/ Recognised Research Institutes on deputation basis, for a term of three years.

Ten candidates appointed as Joint Secretary through lateral recruitment (seven selected in 2019 and three selected in 2021), are in position in various Ministries/Departments. Further, nineteen candidates have been selected in 2021 for appointment to the post of Director on lateral recruitment basis. Details of these candidates are at Annexure-I .

Annexure-I

Details of Candidates selected for appointment as Joint Secretary and Director through lateral recruitment in the Government of India during 2019 and 2021

Joint Secretary

Sl. No. Name of the Candidate (Year of Appointment) Post Ministry/ Department Mode of Appointment 1 Sh. Amber Dubey (2019) Joint Secretary Civil Aviation Contract 2 Sh. Rajeev Saksena(2019) Joint Secretary Economic Affairs Contract 3 Sh. Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale (2019) Joint Secretary New and Renewable Energy Contract 4 Sh. Saurabh Mishra (2019) Joint Secretary Financial Services Contract 5 Sh. Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (2019) Joint Secretary Environment, Forest and Climate Change Deputation 6 Sh. Suman Prasad Singh (2019) Joint Secretary Road Transport and Highways Deputation 7 Sh. Bhushan Kumar (2019) Joint Secretary Port, Waterways and Shipping Deputation 8 Sh. Samuel Praveen Kumar (2021) Joint Secretary Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Deputation 9 Sh. Manish Chadha (2022) Joint Secretary Commerce Contract 10 Sh. Balasubramanian Krishnamurthy (2022) Joint Secretary Revenue Contract

Director

Sl. No. Name of the Candidate (Year of Appointment) Post Ministry/ Department Mode of Appointment 1 Shri Kapil Ashok Bendre (2021) Director (Agricultural Marketing) Agriculture, Coop & FW Contract 2 Shri Avnit Singh Arora (2022) Director (Arbitration & Conciliation Laws) Legal Affairs Deputation 3 Ms. Haimanti Bhattacharyya (2022) Director (Cyber Laws) Contract 4 Shri Prabhu Narayan (2021) Director (Cyber Security in Financial Sector) Economic Affairs Deputation 5 Shri Shekhar Chaudhary (2021) Director (Financial market) Deputation 6 Shri Harsha Bhowmik (2022) Director (Digital Economy and FinTech) Contract 7 Shri Hardik Mukesh Sheth (2022) Director (Banking) Financial Services Deputation 8 Ms. Mandakini Balodhi (2021) Director (Insurance) Deputation 9 Shri Mateshwari Prasad Mishra (2021) Director (Warehouse Expertise) Food and Public Distribution Deputation 10 Shri Govind Kumar Bansal (2021) Director (Maternal Health Issues) Health and Family Welfare Contract 11 Shri Gaurav Singh (2022) Director Educational Technology (Edutech) Higher Education Contract 12 Shri Sagar Rameshrao Kadu (2021) Director (Logistics) Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade Deputation 13 Shri Bidur Kant Jha (2021) Director (New Technology for Highway development) Road Transport and Highway Contract 14 Shri Edla Naveen Nicolas (2022) Director (ICT based School Education) School Education & Literacy Deputation 15 Smt. Mukta Agarwal (2021) Director (Media Management) Deputation 16 Shri Sandesh MadhavraoTilekar (2021) Director (Innovation in Education Entrepreneurship) Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Contract 17 Shri Shiv Mohan Dixit (2021) Director (Water Management) Water Resources Deputation 18 Shri Avik Bhattacharyya Director (Aviation Management) Civil Aviation Contract 19 Shri Neeraj Gaba Director (Exports Marketing) Commerce Contract