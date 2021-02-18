Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said, public grievances increased from 2 lakhs in 2014 to more than 21 lakhs at present with more than 95 percent disposal of cases

New Delhi: Addressing Deputy Commissioners/District Development Commissioners across the country and Nodal Public Grievance Officers of Central as well as State/ UT Governments, as chief guest at the National Workshop on Technology Platforms in Public Grievance Redressal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr.Jitendra Singh today said that States were using a multiplicity of technology platforms to redress public grievances and therefore it was important to be familiar with and adopt some of the best practices followed by each other. A number of best practices sometimes emerged even at the district level, he added. It is very encouraging to see that districts apart from the Central and State Governments have been actively involved in improving the Public Grievance Redressal system of the Nation.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this National workshop aims at sharing of knowledge on the technology platforms existing at district level for redressal of public grievances. He said, that it is heartening to see that how the entire Government machinery right from all the Districts of the country to the State as well as the Central Government are sensitive and have become responsive to redress the grievances of the common man and are participating in this National Workshop to take the improvements further.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, every attempt was being made to implement an effective Public Grievance redressal System in India and bring about administrative reforms to promote satisfaction amongst the people and the approach has been to create a digital continuum. It is further sought to develop and enhance the scale and agility of responsiveness of Governance mechanisms by using new and emerging digital technologies, create less paper secretariats and provide a meaningful and transparent government to all people, he said.

The Minister said, there had been a 10-fold increase in public grievance cases since this Government came to power and it, in fact, reflects the trust citizens have shown in the Government. The public grievances have increased from 2 lakh in 2014 to more than 21 lakhs at present with more than 95 percent disposal of cases. The main Mantra of the Modi Government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of the welfare schemes, he said.

On these lines itself, the CPGRAMS 7.0 version has been launched and implemented in 9 Ministries/ Departments by mapping the last mile grievance officers, and reduction in time and improving quality of disposal.The goal of this National Workshop was knowledge dissemination on the diverse technology platforms in redressal of public grievances. The goal has been achieved as the best technology practices in this regard have been shared through this platform.

Dr.Jitendra Singh also released the Special Edition of MGMG – ‘Success Stories in Disposal of COVID – 19 PublicGrievances and Best Practices in Handling of COVID – 19 Pandemic by Districts’. The District Collectors and all the Central and State Nodal public grievance Officers were complimented for their tireless efforts and sensitivity to reach out to citizens through the public grievance redressal mechanism.

More than 700 districts, 33 States and Union Territories and around 75 Central Ministries / Departments participated in the National Workshop. The National Workshop brought together stakeholders from central and state governments, as well as all districts of the country and it provided an excellent platform for sharing of knowledge, experiences, lessons, latest technology developments and best practices in designing and addressing Public Grievance Redressal. For the first time, the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances has organized a National Workshop involving District level participation for seeking innovative solutions in redressal of citizen’s grievances.

Secretary, DARPG, Dr. Kshatrapati Shivaji, in his address during the valedictory session, said that the National Workshop has provided all participating Central, State and UT Governments as well as all districts important takeaways that may be now taken forward for due implementation.