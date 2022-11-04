Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurates the Centre for Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders at Symbiosis University Hospital & Research Centre in Pune

New Delhi : Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh today inaugurated the Centre for Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders at Symbiosis University Hospital & Research Centre in Pune today.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also a renowned Diabetologist and the Life Patron of the coveted RSSDI (Research Society for Study of Diabetes in India) described the New Centre as a timely and much needed one in view of the increasing incidences of lifestyle diseases and metabolic disorders. The Centre would focus on preventive screening of the most common disease – diabetes.

The entire Symbiosis Aarogya Dham is located at the scenic campus of the Symbiosis International University at Gram Lavale, Pune. The medical college and its attached Symbiosis University Hospital and Research Centre has state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, over the last two decades, India has seen a surge in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, which has now acquired pan-Indian proportions. He said, Type 2 Diabetes, which was till two decades ago prevalent mostly in South India, is today equally rampant in North India and at the same time, it has also moved from metros, cities and urban areas to rural hinterland.

Quoting from the recently released guidelines by Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the past three decades witnessed a 150 per cent increase in the number of people with diabetes in the country. He said, the main concern is the progressive lowering of the age at which type 2 diabetes is being diagnosed, with the disease prevalence becoming apparent in the age group of 25-34 years in both urban and rural areas.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, lifestyle management plays an essential role in managing type 1 diabetes, and understanding the effect of diet and physical activity on glycemia is essential for optimal management of the disease. The Minister pointed out that even during the pre-COVID era, it had been proven with evidence that in the treatment of non-communicable diseases, like for example, Diabetes-Mellitus, the dose of insulin or oral anti-diabetic drugs could be brought down with the adjuvant practice of certain Yoga Asana and lifestyle modifications available in Naturopathy.

Dr Jitendra Singh also informed that under the Free Drugs Service Initiative of NHM of Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, financial support is provided to States/UTs for provision of free essential medicines including insulin for poor and needy people including children. Furthermore, quality generic medicines including insulin are made available at affordable prices to all, under ‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’, in collaboration with the State Governments.

Moreover, Government Hospitals provide free of cost treatment. The treatment for in-patient care is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) for 10.74 crore families eligible under AB-PMJAY as per Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC) database 2011.

Referring to Prime Minister’s revolutionary announcement of the “National Digital Health Mission” from the ramparts of the Red Fort on 15th August, 2020, Dr Jitendra Singh said, technology will be used prudently to reduce the challenges in treatment. He quoted Modi as saying, “Every Indian will be given a Health ID. This Health ID will work like a Health Account of every Indian. This account will contain your details of every test, every disease, the doctors you visited, the medicines you took and the diagnosis. We are devising a system which will help each and every citizen to make a better and informed decision”.

The Symbiosis Centre for Metabolic & Endocrine Disorders is equipped with body composition machine, skinfold thickness measurement caliper, biothesiometer for early detection of neuropathy, handheld vascular Doppler, podiascan etc, while the nutritionist and nurse diabetic educator will be available to counsel the patient and their relatives for ensuring right kind of diet and its significance. The main focus at the centre is to prevent complications and ensure patients are guided to maintain a good lifestyle.

All allied specialists like Cardiology, podiatric surgeon, neurologist, ophthalmologist all are available within the centre to ensure end to end services. Moreover, another major lifestyle concern is Obesity and the centre aims to provide both non interventional and surgical remedies for such patients. Apart from diabetes and obesity, the centre also would manage patients with thyroid disorders, Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) and other metabolic and endocrine disorders.

The presence of sister institutes within the campus like the Symbiosis Institute of Technology, Symbiosis School of Biological Sciences and the Research Centres such as Symbiosis Centre for Stem Cell Research (SCSCR), Symbiosis Centre for Medical Imaging Analysis (SCMIA), Symbiosis Centre for Emotional Wellbeing (SCEW), Symbiosis Centre for Applied Artificial Intelligence (SCAAI), Symbiosis Centre for Behavioural Studies (SCBS), Symbiosis Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology (SCNN) & Symbiosis Centre for Waste Resource Management (SCWRM) will assist in the strong focus on academics and research.