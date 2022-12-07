Union Minister Dr Jitendra says, number of Second Appeals and Complaints pending in the Central Information Commission has declined almost half to 19,289 till 30th November, 2022 from 38,116 in 2021

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the number of Second Appeals and Complaints pending in the Central Information Commission has declined almost half to 19,289 till 30th November, 2022 from 38,116 in 2021.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the number of Second Appeals and Complaints was 38,116 as on 31st March, 2021, which came down to 29,213 on 31st March, 2022 and further reduced to 19,289 by 30th November, 2022.

Dr Jitendra Singh clarified that State-wise data on appeals/complaints under the RTI Act is maintained by respective state governments. As per the provisions of the Section 12(2) of the RTI Act, 2005, the Central information Commission shall consist of-

The Chief Information Commissioner and Such number of Central Information Commissioners, not exceeding ten, as may be deemed necessary.

Presently the Chief Information Commissioner and seven Information Commissioners are in position in the Central Information Commission. Out of these 7 Information Commissioners, three are women.

As per Section 15 of the RTI Act, 2005, the filling up of vacancies of Information Commissioners in State Information Commission is the subject matter of respective State Governments. The data in respect the vacancies of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners in the State Information Commissions is maintained by the States.