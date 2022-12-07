Union Minister Dr Jitendra says, the Department of Space is in the process of establishing a predictable, forward-looking, enabling regulatory regime for space activities in the country, through a comprehensive, well-defined policy for the entire gamut of such activities

New Delhi : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Department of Space is in the process of establishing a predictable, forward-looking, enabling regulatory regime for space activities in the country, through a comprehensive, well-defined policy for the entire gamut of such activities.

In a Statement laid on the table of the Lok Sabha in reply to a question regarding launch of Vikram-S Rocket, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) a Public Sector Enterprise under Department of Space, has been empowered to bring a commerce-oriented approach to space activities. These initiatives shall go a long way in expanding the nation’s share in global space economy and strengthen India’s position as a leading space power, he added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, India’s first privately made rocket ‘Vikram-S’, developed by M/s Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, Hyderabad was launched on 18th November, 2022, which was a sub-orbital mission to demonstrate and validate the design of launch vehicle indigenously developed by an Indian private entity.

The Minister said, the successful demonstration of flight of an indigenously developed and built Launch Vehicle is likely to propel private space tech investment and is a step in the right direction towards developing small satellite launch capability intended to accelerate the delivery of satellites in orbit.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that in order to promote the involvement of Non-Government Entities, including Start-ups, IN-SPACe has been acting as a single-window agency to facilitate sharing of ISRO facilities and technical expertise, serving as a one-stop solution to foster and transform the innovations of Start-ups into full-fledged space products.

“Mission Prarambh” was accomplished by M/s. Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, with authorization from IN-SPACe – Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre – a single window agency under Department of Space to promote, handhold and authorize the space activities of Non-Government Entities. ISRO supported M/s. Skyroot Aerospace through sharing of technical facilities and necessary technical reviews.

The successful completion of “Mission Prarambh” demonstrates the positive impact of the space reforms, brought forth in 2020, in a short period of time and signifies onset of rapid expansion of the space ecosystem in the country. Several other Non-Government Entities (NGEs) have been engaging with IN-SPACe, with an intent to provide commercial launch services.