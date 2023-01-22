Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates LOGOS, the Lecture Hall Complex at NIT Tiruchirappalli, today

New Delhi : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated LOGOS, the Lecture Hall Complex at NIT Tiruchirappalli, today.

Addressing the media, Pradhan said I want to Congratulate students and faculty on the inauguration of #LOGOS, the Lecture Hall Complex at NIT Tiruchirappalli. I am confident that our #YuvaShakti studying here will draw inspiration from the great Thiruvalluvar, take @ReachNITT’s legacy forward & commit to nation-building.

Besides, NIT Tiruchirappalli is an institute with a national character. Rooted in local culture and with a research-centric approach, @ReachNITT must aim to provide solutions that are not only local,but also global, said Pradhan.

NITT students will be the torchbearers of humanity in the 21st century, he added.