NationalTop News

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates LOGOS, the Lecture Hall Complex at NIT Tiruchirappalli, today

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated LOGOS, the Lecture Hall Complex at NIT Tiruchirappalli, today.

Addressing the media, Pradhan said I want to Congratulate students and faculty on the inauguration of #LOGOS, the Lecture Hall Complex at NIT Tiruchirappalli. I am confident that our #YuvaShakti studying here will draw inspiration from the great Thiruvalluvar, take @ReachNITT’s legacy forward & commit to nation-building.

Besides, NIT Tiruchirappalli is an institute with a national character. Rooted in local culture and with a research-centric approach, @ReachNITT must aim to provide solutions that are not only local,but also global, said Pradhan.

NITT students will be the torchbearers of humanity in the 21st century, he added.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.