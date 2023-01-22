CM Naveen Patnaik Visits Jamukoli ‘Goshala’ near Jatni of Khurdha

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday visited a ‘Goshala’ at Jamukoli near Jatni of Khurdha to take stock of the arrangements made for the animals there.

On this occasion, the chief minister also fed fruits and vegetables to the cows. Seeing a new born calf, the Chief Minister asked what was its name. After learning that the calf had not been named, the Chief Minister named it ‘Krishna’.

The farm was set up by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a sprawling 5.5 acres land at Jamukoli in 2018. It is meant for rehabilitation of the abandoned cattle from Bhubaneswar and its outskirts. The farm, which has 906 cattle now, is planned to be extended to 20.5 acre in future.