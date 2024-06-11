New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Expresses Gratitude to PM Modi For Reassigning Him As Education Minister. “Grateful to Hon. PM @narendramodi ji for reassigning me the role of Minister of Education in Modi 3.0. A vibrant knowledge vertical will be one of the strongest pillars of Viksit Bharat. Under PM Modi’s guidance, @EduMinOfIndia will continue to redefine and transform the education landscape for empowering India’s population, establishing India as a knowledge economy of the 21st century and achieving the goal of Shikshit and Viksit Bharat,” Pradhan posted on X.

https://x.com/dpradhanbjp/status/1800194740010557610