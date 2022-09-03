New Delhi: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conferred ‘Odia Journalism Award 2022’ organized by Pallibani Mission in New Delhi and inaugurated a logo on the occasion of Pallibani’s 25th anniversary. ‘Odia Journalism Award 2022’ conferred on Ashok Kumar Pradhan, Sandeep Das, Mousumi Mohanty, Pramod Kumar Mohanty, Jitendra Beura, Prasant Kumar Dash, Surya Deo who were awarded in ‘Odia Journalism Award 2022’. Minister Pradhan thanks to the president of the mission Ramachandranath for continuing the tradition of awarding the journalists of Pallibani Mission Odisha.

“The responsibility of our journalists in representing Odisha at the All India level is unimaginable. Nowadays, the style of publishing news has changed in digital journalism. Journalist friends have to walk with the fast changing technology system. In today’s time social media has changed the new definition of reporting and indirectly created accountability of a journalist among all. This is a good sign for a democratic society,” said Minister Pradhan.

The cultured state Odisha is an old and living civilization. Lord Jagannath is our identity. Our writing and intellectual ability are our assets. Our responsibility at this time is how will the brand of Odisha be? Journalist friends should move towards this direction.

Our noble sons went to Java, Bali, Sumatra and Borneo island in the past to trade by boat. We are celebrating Baliyatra in its memory. We have emotional connection with Baliyatra. During my Bali tour, I got the opportunity to see our Odisha and Indian arts and culture there.