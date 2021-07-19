Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu says, Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is periodically monitoring the ground water levels throughout the Country

New Delhi : Minister of State for Jal Shakti & Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu in Rajya Sabha today said that Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is periodically monitoring the ground water levels throughout the Country on a regional scale, through a network of monitoring wells. In order to assess the decline in water level on a long-term basis, water level data collected by CGWB during November 2018, November 2019 and November 2020 have been compared with the decadal average November (2008 to 2017), November (2009 to 2018) and November (2010 to 2019) respectively . State wise details in this regard are given in Annexure.

To enable every rural household to have assured supply of potable tap water in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular and long-term basis by 2024, Government of India, in partnership with States, is implementing Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) – Har Ghar Jal, with an estimated outlay of Rs. 3.60 lakh Crore. Further, under Jal Jeevan Mission, provisions have been made for creation of in-village water supply infrastructure including source development/strengthening/ augmentation; and infrastructure for bulk transfer of water, treatment and distribution systems for water deficit drought-prone and desert areas without dependable ground water sources.

Government of India launched Jal Shakti Abhiyan (JSA) in 2019, a time bound campaign with a mission mode approach intended to improve water availability including ground water conditions in the water stressed blocks of 256 districts in India. Further ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch the Rain’ campaign has been launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister of India on 22 March 2021.

Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) is implementing National Aquifer Mapping and Management program (NAQUIM), which envisages mapping of aquifers (water bearing formations), their characterization and development of Aquifer Management Plans to facilitate sustainable management of Ground Water Resources in the country. The State-wise information is shared with States/Uts for implementation.

Government of India is implementing Atal Bhujal Yojana (AtalJal), a Rs.6,000.00crore Central Sector Scheme, for sustainable management of ground water resources with community participation. Atal Jal is being implemented in 81 water stressed districts and 8,774 Gram Panchayats of seven States viz. Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Water being a State subject, initiatives on water management including water conservation/ water harvesting and making available potable water in the Country is primarily States’ responsibility.