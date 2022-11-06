Union Minister Bhupender Yadav today inaugurated India Pavilion at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav today inaugurated India Pavilion at the 27th Session of Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP 27) at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Yadav said, India’s Pavilion has been designed with the theme of LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. The Pavilion will send out the message of LiFE through various audio-visuals, Logo and 3D models.

He said, India Pavilion will continue to remind the delegates that simple lifestyle and individual practices that are sustainable in nature can help protect Mother Earth. Mr Yadav added that Mission LiFE connects the powers of the people for the protection of this earth and teaches them to utilize it in a better way.

The Minister said, India is looking forward to substantial progress in the discussions related to climate finance. He added that India also look forward to the introduction of new technologies, and new collaborations to facilitate technology transfers.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a simple solution to the complex climate change problem.