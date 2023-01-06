Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launches Jio True 5G in Odisha

Mumbai : Union Minister of Communications, Railways, Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, today, inaugurated Jio True 5G services in Odisha, the soul of incredible India and experienced promising Jio True 5G use cases at the launch, in the presence of Hon’ble Union Minister of Education, and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. The temple city Bhubaneswar and silver city Cuttack will be the first cities to get Jio True 5G services starting today.

At a special event in Bhubaneswar, marking the inauguration of 5G services in Odisha, Jio created a unique True 5G experience zone and demonstrated the immersive benefits of 5G in the field of healthcare, through Jio community clinic medical kit, education, cloud gaming, smart office, smart city and the revolutionary AR-VR device, Jio Glass. These benefits will bring transformational changes to the lives of people in Odisha. Reliance Jio and Bhubaneswar-based SOA University also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on building a 5G-lab and collaboration on relevant use-cases.

Jio True 5G will be a true game changer for Bhubaneswar, which has a large student population and is regarded as the IT hub of the East, as this will usher in a plethora of opportunities and enriched experiences both for the citizens as well as visitors to the city. Jio’s True 5G Data is getting launched at an apt time in Bhubaneswar, the fast-emerging sports capital of India as it gears up to host FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in the next few days. Similarly, users in the 1,000-year-old historic city of Cuttack will now access Data on the next-gen Jio True 5G network.

Commenting on the occasion, Jio Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to launch Jio True 5G services in Odisha with the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Soon, the True 5G network will expand rapidly across the length and breadth of Odisha, covering the cities of Rourkela, Berhampur, Puri, Sambalpur, and Balasore in Odisha by February 2023 and reach to every tehsil and taluk of Odisha by December 2023.

We feel very fortunate with all the love that Jio has received in Odisha. Jio commands more than two-third data market share. Two in every three smartphone users in Odisha use Jio.

Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every person in Odisha because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefits it can deliver.”

Starting 5th January 2023, Jio users in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost.

Jio True 5G has a three-fold advantage that makes it the only TRUE 5G network in India: