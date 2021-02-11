Union Minister Arjun Munda makes a personal visit to the Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav

New Delhi: The Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav is turning out to be rather popular amongst the residents of Delhi and has witnessed several high-profile visitors.

On Wednesday, 10th February, 2021, Shri Arjun Munda, Hon’ble Minister of Tribal Affairs paid a surprise personal visit to the Aadi Mahotsav along with his wife. Spending a good amount of time at the Tribal festival, Smt. Munda and Shri Munda visited various stalls appreciating the diverse, beautiful products on display. They took special interest in checking out the Pattachitra paintings from Odisha; Chanderi silks from Madhya Pradesh and jewellery from Himachal Pradesh, among others.

They took a leisurely stroll around the festival interacting with the tribal artisans and also relished the delectable tribal cuisine at Aadi Vyanjan.

Showcasing the proud identity and culture of the tribal people, the Aadi Mahotsav is a proud repository of the rich and artistic tribal heritage and textile traditions. Their timeless art forms, be it the beautiful handcrafted Dokra jewellery from Chhattisgarh, or the beaded necklaces from the North-east; the unique Longpi pottery from Manipur; and the exquisite Meenakari work from Jaipur; are being displayed at this fortnight long festival. Besides these heritage products, Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav is also home to a variety of vibrant, sustainable tribal weaves and textiles such as Maheshwari silks and the famous Bagh prints from Madhya Pradesh, Karvat Kathi silk from the Vidarbha region in Maharashtra and Eri, the Ahimsa silk from the North- east. Shawls, stoles and jackets from the North-east, Ladakh and Uttarakhand are also available.

With more than 200 stalls from across the country and about 1000 artisans with their unique stories participating, the Aadi Mahotsav, an annual tribal festival organised by TRIFED is a way to draw the Adivasis into the mainstream and give them a chance to display their unique and range of products to a larger audience. It is also a platform where the urban audiences get an opportunity to learn more about the natural ways of the Adivasis and imbibe their simplicity.

Tribal food and forest products, immunity-boosters, heritage textiles and naturals are also on display and sale at the festival.

The Aadi Mahotsav- A Celebration of the Spirit of Tribal Crafts, Culture and Commerce will be on at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi till the 15th February, 2021 from 11 am to 9 pm. Visit Aadi Mahotsav and further the “Vocal for Local” movement! #BuyTribal