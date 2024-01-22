Union Minister Amit Shah reviews situation of Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh at high-level meeting in Raipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation of Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh at a high-level meeting held in Raipur yesterday evening.

Addressing the meeting, the Union Home Minister said that three internal security situations -Jammu and Kashmir, North-East, and Left Wing Extremism-have seen significant improvement with violence reducing by about 75%. The geographical area under their influence has also reduced by about 80 percent.

Mr Shah said that there has been a significant reduction in both the geographical areas affected by Left Wing Extremism and the violence. He said these areas need to be freed from the Maoist threat within the next three years.

The Union Home Minister stressed the need for complete coverage of Central and State Government schemes in the left-wing extremist-affected districts. He suggested using the camps of security forces so that the benefits of these schemes could be extended to the nearby villages.

He mentioned that the Home Department should be flexible in both the allocation of funds and its utilization in the districts highly affected by Left Wing Extremism in Chhattisgarh.

The Union Home Minister stressed the need to prepare a detailed roadmap by all stakeholders concerned to target the entire ecosystem that sustains Left Wing Extremism.

The meeting was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnudev Sai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, Union Home Secretary, State Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director and CRPF Director General and several other senior officials.