Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah addresses the ‘Smriti Parv’ programme organized on the birth centenary of Shri Divyakant Nanavati Ji in Junagadh, Gujarat today

New Delhi,2nd December: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah addressed the ‘Smriti Parv’ programme organized on the birth centenary of Shri Divyakant Nanavati in Junagadh, Gujarat today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that Shri Divyakant Nanavati was one of those people who lived for the society and the people. He said that Rupayatan Sanstha has published such a book today which will definitely prove to be a guide for the leaders of the new generation. Shri Shah said that if someone remembers a person even after 100 years, it means that person’s life has been truly meaningful. Shri Divyakant ji was MLA for two consecutive terms and was also the Law and Justice Minister in the Government of Gujarat and he made numerous contributions not only to Junagadh but also to the public life of Gujarat.

The greatest personality of Bhakti Sahitya, Shri Narsingh Mehta Ji dedicated his entire life to literature and it is impossible to find an excellent litterateur like him. He said that Shri Mehta presented all the secrets of Vedas and Upanishads in front of the people in a concise manner and lucid language. He said that only Shri Narsingh Mehta Ji could have the courage to oppose untouchability at that time. Shri Shah said that if we want to know about social justice then we will have to understand Shri Narsingh Mehta Ji. He said that on this sacred land of Shri Narsingh Mehta Ji, Rupayatan Sanstha has published a book in the memory of son of the soil Shri Divyakant ji. It will definitely become an inspiration for the people working in public life of Junagadh and Gujarat.

Shri Amit Shah said that Rupayatan Sanstha is also doing very good work on various dimensions of social life for the last 75 years. He said that Shri Bhikhudan ji has done the work of transmitting the art of Gujarat and Saurashtra from the older generation to the new generation. He said that Shri Bhikhudan Gadhvi was a bridge between the generation of Shri Kaag Bapu and today’s litterateurs and he has made immense contribution to the literature of Gujarat. Shri Shah said that when Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he recognized the contribution of Shri Bhikhudan ji and honored him with Padma Shri award. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made complete arrangements so that the deserving person of the country can be honored with Padma Award.