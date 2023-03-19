Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of District Bank Headquarters and inaugurated APMC Kisan Bhavan at Krishi Shivir in Junagadh, Gujarat, today

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the District Bank Headquarters and inaugurated the APMC Kisan Bhavan at Krishi Shivir in Junagadh, Gujarat, today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah said that after many difficulties, the present form of Junagadh District Cooperative Bank has emerged. He said that the farmers who are engaged in natural farming will get good prices for their produce. Shri Shah said that since independence, the demand for a separate Ministry of Cooperation was continuously raised and fulfilling this demand of the people associated with the cooperative sector of the country, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has formed the Ministry of Cooperation.

The Union Minister of Cooperation said that after the formation of the Ministry of Cooperation, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has taken many important decisions to take cooperatives forward. He said that natural farming would be the only alternative to serve the mother earth in the coming days as the continuous use of DAP and Urea would make earth like concrete in next 25 years. He said that DAP and urea kill positive bacteria like earthworms and having bacteria in the fields will not have any fossil and insects problems and there will be no requirement to spray any kind of insecticide. He said that our ancestors knew agriculture, but we thought that by adding urea, crops will grow and as result, our land got polluted. He said that now millions of farmers are adopting natural farming and getting its benefits. He said that by doing natural farming, the yield increases, rain water gets harvested, pesticides are not used and production also increases, which gets good prices in market. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has launched a campaign to promote natural farming in the entire country.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has recently taken an important decision and established three national level Multi-State Cooperative Societies. He said that out of these three societies, two are very useful for the farmers of Gujarat. Under one of these societies, the products of all the farmers doing organic farming will be taken under the patent of Amul and its profit will be directly transferred to the bank account of farmers. Shri Shah said that after the full implementation of this system, we will be able to save our land from the use of urea and DAP and our body from diseases like cancer caused by their use. The water level will rise and the environment will also be saved. He urged all the farmers present in the program to meet the farmers doing organic farming and adopt it.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also made provision of a cooperative society for the export of crop produce. The Multi-State Cooperative Export Society will serve as an export house for the export of any farmer’s produce in the country and its benefit will reach directly to the bank account of the farmer. He said that with the implementation of this system, the prosperity of the farmers will increase. Shri Shah said that it has also been decided that a Cooperative Society will be formed in every Panchayat of the country. He said that arrangements have been made to ensure that Cooperative, Dairy and Fisheries Production Society are registered as one type of society.

Shri Amit Shah said that farmers can get many benefits through cooperatives. He said that because of a strong cooperative structure all the schemes of the Government of India will start reaching all. He said that the Government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is determined not only to double the income of the country’s farmers, but also to increase it manifold in the next 10 years. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has also taken new initiatives in the agriculture sector, such as Kisan Credit Card, FPO, Krishi Sinchai Yojna, maximum purchase on MSP. The government has made the country’s farmers prosperous through new Ministry of Cooperation.