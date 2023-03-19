Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme shall have a significant impact on the fisheries sector in India,says FAHD Minister, Parshottam Rupala on the second and concluding day of Sagar Parikrama Phase IV

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, and National Fisheries Development Board along with the Department of Fisheries, Government of Karnataka, Government of Goa, Indian Coast Guard, Fishery Survey of India, and fishermen representatives is observing the Sagar Parikrama Phase IV which started on 17th March 2023 from Mormugao Port, Goa. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, and Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, AH and Dairying in the presence of Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, IAS, Secretary (Fisheries) launched the Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV Yatra from Mormugao Port, Goa, proceeding along the Uttar Kannada coast, reached Majali from Karwar Port on 18thMarch 2023, followed by journey towards coastal belt of Uttar Kannada of Karnataka State. Sagar Parikrama Phase IV covered a total of 10 locations of 3 major coastal districts namely, Majali, Karwar, Belambara, Manki, Murudeshwar, Alvekodi, Malpe, Uchhila, Mangalore and has come to an end today ( 19th March 2023) at Mangalore Townhall, covering other areas such as Malpe Harbour, Uchhila Village & shall continue till Mangalore Townhall. Phase IV program started from Mormugao Port, Goa on 17th March 2023 and has come to end on 19th March 2023 in Mangalore.

Sagar Parikrama is a program reflecting the far-reaching policy strategy of the government leading to the direct interaction with fishers and fish farmers to understand the issues of coastal areas and problems related to fishermen.It is being welcomed by fishermen and fish farmers and other stakeholders with an open heart and they see this as an instrument of their development in fisheries sector. Today’s program of Sagar Parikrama Phase IV was kickstarted by a warm welcome given to Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying at Malpe Harbour with Dhoomanodhi Chende, Kotakori Singarimebam dance of fishermen.

The community interaction program proceeded by interacting with fishermen, fish farmers, beneficiaries, coast guards regarding their livelihood, food security from fisheries. This interactive session helped fishermen to come out with the issues faced by them and it will help in fisheries development. Fishermen and fish farmer raised issues like those related to supply of Diesel and Kerosene for boats, subsidy, or engine boats for fishing related activities, required support for old fishermen who are not fishing and who need social security, support required for developing fisheries industrial zone in coastal areas of Karnataka etc . Further, beneficiaries requested for events like the Sagar Parikrama in the coming time, support required for availability of sea ambulance, issues related to non-availability of identity certificate for fishermen, fish farmers etc., Also, formation of inter-state coordination committee was discussed.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying was very pleased that an interactive session helped fishermen, fish farmers to share their ground realities and experiences and to come out with issues being faced by them .He discussed that the issues will be worked upon for improvement in fisheries sector development and spoke in detail about eliminating the critical gaps in the value chain of fisheries through implementation of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna and KCC for beneficiaries, fish farmers & fishermen.

Approximately, 4000 fishermen, fish farmers and other dignitaries participated in the meeting at Malpe, Harbour Program. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying was welcomed by fisher men and women.

Introductory address was given by Dr. J. Balaji, Joint Secretary, (Fisheries) who spoke àbout Sagar Parikrama Phase (I, II, III, IV) .The fishermen were happy after listening and could relate the importance and impact that will bring in their lives. He discussed many important issues regarding economic upliftment through various schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Matsya SampadaYojna (PMMSY), Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF). Further, he highlighted that Karnataka holds a good potential for the marine fisheries in the country for proper marine fishing regulations, maintenance of the proper hygiene and sanitation in the marine fish landings. He thanked fishermen, fish farmers, beneficiaries, coast guard officers for sharing their suggestion for enhancing fisheries sector development and mentioned that Sagar Parikrama Phase IV shall continue covering coastal areas starting from Gujarat to West Bengal.

Moving forward, Shri Praveen Kumar Mishra, Deputy Inspector General, Coast Guard emphasized on the objectives of Maritime Security for protection of vessels both internally and externally.

During the event, certificates/sanctions related to Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada scheme, KCC & State Scheme were awarded to the progressive fishermen, especially coastal fishermen, fishers and fish farmers, young fishery entrepreneurs etc. Literature on PMMSY scheme, State schemes, e-shram, FIDF, KCC etc. was popularized through print media, electronic media, videos, digital campaign through jingles among fishers for wide publicity of schemes. The following were the beneficiaries :i) Shri Sharad Chandra who benefitted with KCC, Smt Sharda and Shri Krishna benefitted with the subsidy, iii) Shri Dhyananda Salain received the sanction certificate for construction of ice plant and cold storage with subsidy amount of Rs 40 lakhs.

Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying addressed regarding the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) scheme, other multidimensional activities of blue revolution with major focus on increasing fisheries production and productivity (for both inland and marine) and its associated activities, including infra development, marketing, exports, and institutional arrangements, etc. He thanked fishermen, fish farmers for sharing their experience and suggesting the mechanisms to augment the fisheries sector development and officials from Government of Karnataka for streamlining the coordination through the Sagar Parikrama Phase IV. He highlighted that introducing the sea ambulance would be a of great help for our fisherfolks and our fisheries sector can be considered as primary sector. Further, he requested people to come forward and use the benefits of KCC for fish farmers and for allied activities. He also requested volunteers to help in creating awareness of the schemes such as PMMSY, KCC so that the beneficiaries can take benefit of the same.

The second day event proceeded with visit to USCL Malpe, Udupi which is a shipyard which also makes ships for fishers funded under PMMSY. Shri Parshottam Rupala visited the new building area and observed the conditions of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojna (PMMSY) boats, boat preparation and construction under PMMSY fund, Deep Sea Purse Seiner, finished fishing boat, ASTDS Tug being built at UCSL staff. USCL officers informed that hydraulic fisheries preparations was going on and shall start soon. Thereafter, the Minister went through through the Presentation prepared on UCSL initiatives and PMMSY activities to be carried out. Shri Parshottam Rupala was happy at the initiatives taken by UCSL and activities of PMMSY scheme.

He also shared his opinion that carrying out the PMMSY scheme activities shall have a significant impact on the fisheries sector in India. It aims to enhance the production and productivity of fish through the adoption of modern and scientific methods of fishing and aquaculture. This will not only boost the income of fishermen and fish farmers but also increase the availability of fish in the market, which will have a positive impact on food security and nutrition. Further, he highlighted that PMMSY scheme is expected to create employment opportunities in the fisheries sector, both in the production and processing of fish including contribution to the country’s economic growth and development.

Moving forward, Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying interacted with fishermen, fish farmers, beneficiaries regarding their livelihood, food security from fisheries at Uchhila Village where fishermen informed him about the difficulties faced by them at harbour.

The program was a great success, with more than 10,500 people physically attending the event from different places and the program was live streamed on various social media platforms such as YouTube, and Facebook which was watched by around 20,000 people.

The journey of Sagar Parikrama focused on developing the sustainable balance between the utilization of marine fisheries resources for the food security of the nation and livelihoods of coastal fisher communities and the protection of marine ecosystems, to bridge the gaps of fisher communities, and their expectations, development of fishing villages, upgradation and creation of infrastructure such as fishing harbours & landing centers to ensure sustainable and responsible development through an ecosystem approach in coming phases.