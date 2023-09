Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at world-famous Lal Bagh Ka Raja in Mumbai, during Ganeshotsav

Mumbai: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah today offered prayers at world-famous Lal Bagh Ka Raja in Mumbai, Maharashtra, during Ganeshotsav.

Shri Amit Shah also offered prayers at famous Ganpati Pandal in Bandra West area of Mumbai. Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis were also preset on the occasion. Union Home Minister later visited residences of Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to offer prayers to Ganpati Bappa.