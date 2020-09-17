Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has greeted the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday today. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said, “Birthday wishes to the nation’s most popular leader, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who is devoted to the welfare of the poor and service of the nation. In the form of PM Modi ji,the nation has been bestowed with a leader who has brought deprived sections to the mainstream through various public welfare policies and has laid the foundation of a strong India.”

The Union Home Minister said, “Whether it is providing housing, electricity, bank accounts or toilets to the poor, who have been deprived of their rights since decades, or providing cooking gas under the Ujjawala scheme to poor mothers and ensuring them a life of dignity, all these have been possible only and solely due to the dedicated commitment and unwavering resolve of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji.”

“It is indeed a great privilege to serve Mother India under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi ji who has devoted each and every moment of his life for a powerful, secure and self-reliant India. I, along with crores of countrymen, pray for PM Modi’s good health and longevity” added Shri Amit Shah.

Related

comments