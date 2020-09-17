India records more than 82,000 Recoveries for two days in a row

New Delhi: India has been registering very high recoveries for two consecutive days. More than 82,000 COVID patients have been cured and discharged in the past two days.

82,961 active cases were found free of COVID in the last 24 hours.

Spurred by this number of very high recoveries, the national Recovery Rate continues to follow its rising curve. It stands at 78.64% today.

More than 40 lakh (40,25,079) patients have recovered so far. Recovered cases have exceeded Active Cases today by more than 30 lakhs (30,15,103) today, and are four times the latter.

These high levels of recovery have resulted in a 100% increase in the number of recovered cases in the past 30 days.

Maharashtra (17,559) contributed more than one-fifth of the new recoveries (21.22%) while the States of Andhra Pradesh (10,845), Karnataka (6580), Uttar Pradesh (6476) and Tamil Nadu (5768) contributed 35.87% of the new recoveries.

These States together account for 57.1% of total new recoveries.

The total number of active cases in the country has crossed 10 lakhs (10,09,976) as on date.

Close to half (48.45%) of the Active Cases are concentrated in 3 States; Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Together with the States of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, these 5 states contribute nearly 60% of the total active cases.

1132 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. With 474 new cases of mortality in, Maharashtra accounted for more than 40% of the new deaths. The following four States of Uttar Pradesh (86), Punjab (78), Andhra Pradesh (64), West Bengal (61) contributed 25.5% of the fatalities in the last 24 hours.

