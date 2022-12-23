Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah wished farmers across the country on the occasion of Farmer’s Day

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah wished farmers across the country on the occasion of Farmer’s Day.

Through a tweet, Shri Amit Shah said that “Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji fought for the interests of the farmers throughout his life. He believed that prosperous farmers and a strong agriculture system are the foundation of bright India. Remembering Chaudhary Saheb on his birth anniversary, I bow down to him and wish everyone on the occasion of Farmer’s Day”.