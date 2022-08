New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah has urged citizens to change the DP of their social media accounts to Tiranga. In tweets, Shri Amit Shah said “Have changed the DP of my social media accounts to Tiranga on PM Narendra Modi Ji’s clarion call to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.”

Shri Amit Shah said “I urge all to change the DP of your social media accounts to Tiranga to show your love and respect towards the National flag.”