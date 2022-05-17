Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah reviewed preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high level meeting in New Delhi today

New Delhi :Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra at a high level meeting in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and senior officials of various Ministries and Departments of the Union Government. The Union Home Minister also held a long meeting regarding the safety of Amarnath Yatra and the facilities required for the pilgrims. National Security Advisor Shri Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Shri Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Director of Intelligence Bureau, Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir and senior officers of security agencies also participated in this.

The Union Home Minister said that it is the priority of the Modi Government that the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have hassle free Darshan and they should not face any problems. Shri Amit Shah directed that arrangements should be made for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication and health of the Amarnath yatris. He said that this is the first journey after the COVID-19 pandemic and in case yatris have any kind of health related problems due to the high altitude, then adequate arrangements will have to be made. The Union Home Minister said that number of mobile towers should be increased on the Yatra route for better communication and dissemination of information, he also instructed deployment of equipment to open the route immediately in case of landslides. Shri Amit Shah also directed that it should be ensured that there should be adequate number of oxygen cylinders, and adequate number of medical beds at altitudes above 6,000 feet and deployment of ambulances and helicopters to deal with any emergency medical situations. He said that all types of transport services should be increased during the Amarnath Yatra for the convenience of yatris.

The Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, said that for the first time every Amarnath Yatri would be given a RFID card and would be insured for Rs. 5 lakh. A tent city, WiFi hotspots and proper lighting will be arranged on the yatra’s travel route. Along with this, online live Darshan of Baba Barfani, live telecast of the morning and evening aarti at the holy Amarnath Cave and religious and cultural programs will be organized at the Base Camp.