Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lays the foundation stone for the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage power project

New Delhi :CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today laid the foundation stone for the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage power project in Kurnool district. The project, located at Gummitham Tanda, is undertaken by Greenko Group&aims at generating 5230 MWs of electricity

