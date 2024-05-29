Union Health Secretary holds bilateral meeting with Global Fund on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly at Geneva

Shri Apurva Chandra, Union Health Secretary held a bilateral meeting with the Global Fund on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly of WHO in Geneva, today.

The Union Health Secretary acknowledged and appreciated the Global Fund’s continued support towards the elimination of three diseases in India, namely, TB, HIV/AIDS and Malaria. He highlighted that most of the investment is in capacity building, technical support and lab system strengthening of the program which lead to better sustainability. He also called upon the Global Fund to continue its support to the TB program to strength the capacities of the public health systems.

The Global Fund appreciated India’s commitment to eliminate TB by creating mass awareness, addressing stigma and intensive monitoring of programs using digital technologies. It also noted that Indian innovative practices in TB program like the Truenat machines, hand held X-ray devices which can work in robust environments, are ideal for the world to emulate.

Ms. Hekali Zhimomi, Addl. Secretary, Union Health Ministry; Ambassador Arindam Bagchi, Permanent Representative of India at Geneva and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry were present on the occasion.