Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya reviews the availability of COVID-19 essential drugs and their buffer stocks

New Delhi : Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country.

During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available in enough quantities.

The strategic buffer stock has been created for 8 drugs, all of these are available in the country. Here is the list of 8 drugs:

1. Tocilizumab

2. Methyl Predinisolone

3. Enaxopirin

4. Dexamethasone

5. Remdesivir

6. Amphotericin B Deoxycholate

7. Posaconazole

8. Intravenous Immunoglobilin (IVIG)

Senior Officials of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were present in the review meeting.