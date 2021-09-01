Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviews COVID-19 Situation in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu

New Delhi : In a telephonic conversation today with the Health Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the COVID-19 situation in these States. Due to the rising cases in Kerala, the Union Health Minister discussed matters related to COVID-19 management in those areas of States of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which border kerala.

Highlighting the need to take adequate steps to contain the inter-state spread of COVID-19, Shri. Mansukh Mandaviya requested the respective Health Ministers of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to increase the pace of vaccination in the bordering districts to Kerala.

The Government of India has been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID19 pandemic. Vaccination forms an integral component of the five-point strategy of Government of India to fight the pandemic (including Test, Track, Treat and COVID Appropriate Behaviour). India has been running the largest vaccination drive against COVID-19 since January 16th, 2021.