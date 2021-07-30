Union Health Minister digitally inaugurates Whole Genome Sequencing National Reference Laboratory for AMR and New BSL 3 Laboratory on occasion of 112th Annual Day of NCDC

New Delhi : Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Shri. Mansukh Mandaviya presided over the 112th Annual Day celebrations of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) along with Dr. Bharati Pawar, MoS (HFW), here today. At the event, the Union Health Minister virtually inaugurated the Whole Genome Sequencing National Reference Laboratory for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and BSL 3 Laboratory along with a PG hostel and Guest House. The L3 laboratory complex has five floors and houses 22 Biosafety level (BSL) II laboratories.

Congratulating NCDC for its contributions, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya said that India has performed better than many other countries in fighting the COVID pandemic. He said that new dimensions have been added today in the legacy of 112 years of achievements of NCDC. He encouraged NCDC to strive for further innovations so that not only India but the whole world can benefit from its work. The Union Health Minister also underlined that scientists, doctors, officers and staff of NCDC should collectively chart out goals they want to achieve in the coming years.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need of creating vigilance and awareness on Zoonotic Diseases. Accordingly, Division of Zoonotic Disease Programme at NCDC under the “National One health Programme for prevention and Control of Zoonoses” has created IEC materials (Print, Audio & Video) on 7 priority zoonotic diseases namely Rabies, Scrub Typhus, Brucellosis, Anthrax, CCHF, Nipah, Kyasanur Forest Disease in India. The Union Health Minister along with MoS(HFW) unveiled these today.

The Union Health Minister also launched the National Health Adaptation Plan on Air Pollution and National Health Adaptation Plan on Heat along with infographics and the first newsletter under the “National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health” developed by Centre of Environmental and Occupational Health, Climate Change and Health at NCDC.

Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS (HFW) stated that NCDC provides a gamut of services to the people through its laboratories, and strengths in epidemiology, public health capacity building, entomology, etc. NCDC’s role in steering the Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Containment Programme in the country is commendable. “NCDC can act as a focal point with greater authority and resources for disease surveillance, monitoring of health status, educating the public, providing evidence for public health action and enforcing public health regulations,” Dr Pawar mentioned. She also stressed the importance of public awareness and people’s participation in keeping today’s lifestyle diseases at bay.

Shri Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Dr Sunil Kumar, Director General Health Services, Smt Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary, Shri Lav Agarwal, JS, Dr. Sujeet Singh, Director, NCDC, Dr Roderico H. Ofrin, WHO Representative to India were present during the function.