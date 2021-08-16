Union Government to support Center of Excellence for Telemedicine Facilities in Kerala

New Delhi : Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare discussed the Public Health Response to COVID-19 in Kerala with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister of Kerala Ms Veena George today.

Union Health Secretary and Senior Health officials of the State were also present.

Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted the proceeds of the meet in a thread.

The Central Govt has decided to allocate ₹267.35 crore to Kerala under Emergency COVID Response Package- II. This fund will strengthen the state’s health infrastructure & effectively manage #COVID19. Other than this, for each district of the State, ₹1 crore will be made available for creating a medicine pool.

The creation of a Center of Excellence that caters to Telemedicine Facilities in every district in Kerala was also envisaged with the support of the Union Government of India.

Paediatric ICUs along with 10 kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facility at every district hospital which will prioritise the health of children in the Pandemic.

Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji, the Central Government has assured all possible help to Kerala, including providing vaccines to the State.