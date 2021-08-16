Minister of Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal Visits MDNIY

New Delhi : Union Minister of Ayush and Port, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) today. Director MDNIY Dr. Ishwar V Basavaraddi made a presentation on showing various activities of the institute in the presence of Minister and, Senior Officers of the Ministry of Ayush, DIPAS and AIIMS.

During his address, the Minister appreciated the activities and programmes conducted by the institute and said that MDNIY plays an important role for the successful celebration of International Day of Yoga (IDY). The Minister also announced that MDNIY will provide training to 75,000 Yoga Volunteers on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The Minister also appreciated the high standard quality of education, training and research conducted by the institute and assured that Yoga will go a long way under the flagship of MDNIY and it has also the potential to be an International Yoga hub of the world.

In his address, the Minister said that due to untiring efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the world fraternity is accepting Yoga as a way of life. He also has shown his happiness about cleanliness as well as the aesthetic beauty of the institute.

The minister also interacted with the students of M.Sc. (Yoga), PG Diploma in Yoga Therapy for Medicos, B.Sc. (Yoga), Diploma, Certificate and Foundation courses and advise them to promote Yoga for humanity.