Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Inaugurates National CA Conference 2023 in Bhubaneswar

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is organising a three-day National CA Conference 2023 in Bhubaneswar from 17th August to 19th August. The Conference was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs and Guest of Honour Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the presence of CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI and CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President, ICAI on Thursday. Also present were the Immediate Past President of ICAI CA. Debashis Mitra, Central Council Members, and Regional Council Members along with CA. Pradip Kumar Sahoo, Chairman, Bhubaneswar Branch, CA. Mahendra Sahoo, Secretary, Bhubaneswar Branch and CA. Rajib Sekhar Sahoo, Chairman, Conference Committee.

During the inaugural ceremony, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Hon’ble Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs said, “The conference’s theme holds exceptional relevance, especially in this digitized era, where ICAI stands setting the standard. In a nation like India, where transparency is pivotal, digitalization brings immense advantages. Most significantly, it fosters financial literacy, a cornerstone of progress. India’s digital revolution, with its publicly available information, greatly aids companies in adhering to compliance schedules, thanks to the dedicated efforts of Chartered Accountants. Their guidance ensures not only transparency but also diligence.”

She also said added “Chartered Accountants adeptly harness digital resources to reach out and empower their students. It’s encouraging to note that ICAI’s nationwide financial and tax literacy campaigns in 12 vernacular languages extend benefits to the larger public and at the same time honouring the regional languages. The institute has played a pivotal role in driving GST awareness campaigns and substantially enhancing tax collection and helped to widen the tax base. The ICAI commendable initiatives in MSME capacity building further underscore their commitment. She further added that Chartered Accountants must embrace emerging domains to offer comprehensive advisory services. The recently launched ICAI course, in line with the NEP’s experiential learning focus, signals a transformative step. Technology has to be a major focus and Chartered Accountants need to nurture their clients to move to greater adoption of technological innovation.”

Finance Minister further lauded ICAI for undertaking various initiatives promoting sustainability reporting in India. She acknowledged the establishment of Sustainability Reporting Standards Board (SRSB) and commended ICAI for launching 16 social audit standards for standardizing the Social Audit Framework. She added that soon Indian CAs will be Global Leaders and play a major role by engaging with their global counterparts.

The theme of the conference संभावना: CA PROFESSION IN DIGITAL ERA is designed and adopted based on the digital transformation process leading to a New India with an aim to reskill and upgrade the profession on possible opportunities (Sambhabana) in this Digital Era.

On this occasion addressing the CA Fraternity, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Minister, for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said,“Our Prime Minster Shri Narendra Modi Ji recently reflected on the last centuries’ achievements from the walls of the Red Fort and envisioned the possibilities of the coming centuries. ICAI has also themed its conference संभावना: CA PROFESSION IN DIGITAL ERA’. As India strides toward becoming a top three global economy in the next 3-4 years, the CA profession will be acting as its catalyst. It’s heartening to see people nowadays choosing the CA path as a priority for a career. In today’s global arena, the sector making remarkable strides in digitalization is none other than the CA profession.” He also encouraged the idea of having a Centre of Excellence in Odisha.

Recognizing the pivotal role of digital skills in today’s accounting landscape, ICAI is spearheading a series of groundbreaking digital initiatives to enhance the digital competencies of Chartered Accountants. These programs equip professionals with the ability to harness technology for more efficient financial reporting, data analysis, and decision-making and add more value to clients and organizations in an increasingly data-driven world.

On this occasion CA. Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI said, “As the nation celebrates the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, it is a distinguished honour for ICAI to commemorate 75 years of the institute’s unwavering dedication. This celebration becomes even more momentous as we contemplate the growth of the profession to reach every nook and corner of the country with the presence of a Chartered Accountant or a student pursuing Chartered Accountancy in more than 17000 pin codes out of 19100 zip codes available in the country. The ICAI has taken a monumental stride by launching a new course curriculum in line with international standards on Accounting and National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP). The course has been designed with NEP harmony and the evolving landscape to train our members on vocational, communication and other skills.”

President, ICAI stressed the three Ps for the Profession. First P-emphasising on CAs as Partner in Nation Building, participating in propagating Government Initiatives like GST, and strengthening MSME & Startup Ecosystem in the country.

The second P is about strengthening the planet by taking various initiatives towards sustainability like establishing SRSB, Social Stock Exchange and the third P is about Professionalism, by reskilling the profession and aiming towards the PM’s vision of India becoming the accounting and financial hub of the world.

Further, during the inaugural session today, CA. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President, ICAI said, “Standing at our 75th-year milestone, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India reflects a legacy marked by unwavering quality, credibility, and consistency. Over these years, our institution has not only adapted but led from the front, taking pivotal strides in the realm of regulatory evolution. A testament to this relentless pursuit is the Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN). In the era of digital transactions, our commitment to verifying the authenticity of Chartered Accountant Signatures, in real-time echoes our dedication to accountability and trust. Moving ahead, we are focused on the next 25 years, in line with the government’s aim to make India a front leader by 2047. This coincides with our 100th anniversary in 2049. We are fully dedicated to make our institute a hub of excellence, pride, and growth. The work we’re doing today will be remembered by the generations to come.”

The three days event will witness technical sessions and panel discussions on a diverse array of topics such as GST, Audit, Direct taxes, Information Technology, Indian Economy & Contribution of States, IND AS & Accounting Standards and more. The Conference will provide insight into the latest industry trends, knowledgeable sessions and networking opportunities. More than 1500 Chartered Accountants from across the nation are expected to attend the conference.