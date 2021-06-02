Union Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding between India and Maldives on cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India and Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, Government of Maldives on cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development. The MoU was signed in February, 2021.

A Joint Working Group (JWG) will be constituted to strategize and implement programmes on cooperation under the framework of the MoU. The Joint Working Group will meet once in a year, alternately in Maldives and in India.

Benefits:

The MoU will promote strong, deep and long-term bilateral cooperation in the field of Sustainable Urban Development between the two countries.The MoU is expected to create employment in the areas of sustainable urban development including Urban Planning, Smart Cities Development, Solid waste management, Affordable housing, Urban Green Mobility, Urban Mass Rapid Transport, Smart Cities Development.

Details:

The MoU comes into effect on the date of signing by the two contracting parties i.e. 20th February, 2021 and will remain in force for indefinite period.

The objectives of the MoU are to facilitate and strengthen India-Maldives technical cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development including Urban Planning, Smart Cities Development, Solid waste management, Affordable housing, Urban Green Mobility, Urban Mass Rapid Transport, smart cities development and any other related area mutually agreed by contracting parties.