Mahindra facilitates prospective buyers with special offerings during Covid times

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, in line with its wide-ranging response to the Covid crisis to build an organization that is empathetic and resilient, is offering special purchase schemes for its customers.

These schemes are designed to allow a measure of financial flexibility for the customer and to facilitate contactless ownership experiences for its entire product range. This is intended to make Mahindra vehicle ownership safe and affordable.

The “Own Now and Pay after 90 days” convenience for its entire range of products encourages customers across the country to purchase their desired Mahindra vehicle and opt for EMI payments after three months. Customers providing essential services in the commercial vehicle segment will also have the option to earn, save and pay after three months.

As the makers of India’s safest SUVs, Mahindra has extended its safety net to the pandemic buying experience as well. Mahindra has been a pioneer in touchless digital initiatives for its personal range of vehicles, having introduced it’s “Own Online” platform last year, which facilitates a seamless online loan sanction letter and options for offline finance partners.

Mahindra is also incentivizing tech-savvy customers. A customer purchasing the vehicle on “Own Online” platform is eligible for additional accessories worth Rs 3,000 on online booking and a further benefit of Rs 2,000 for an online loan sanction, with special processing fee and rate of interest. Customers can also convert their accessories, extended warranty or workshop payments in easy monthly instalments and avail of cashback up to Rs 3,000. Such payments can also be done through QR codes, SMS payment link and popular digital wallets at the convenience of being at home.

Other key finance offerings:

– Lowest rate of interest starting from 7.25%

– Up-to 100% on-road funding

– Accessories and Extended Warranty funding in addition to vehicle loan

– Nil foreclosure charges

– Highest tenure up-to 8 years for Personal UVs

– EMI starting as low as Rs 799 per lakh for personal UVs

– Instant EMI for accessories and extended warranty based on Debit/ Credit Card payments

– Lowest ROI for Bolero Pickup and BMT starting from 9.4%

– Highest tenure up to 6 years on Bolero Pickup

Note: The company has worked out these schemes through various financial institutions / fintech companies at their terms and conditions and customers will need to get in touch with nearest dealer to avail these offers.