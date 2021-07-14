Union Cabinet approves continuation of centrally sponsored scheme National AYUSH Mission

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the continuationof National AYUSH Mission (NAM) as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme from 01-04-2021 to 31-03-2026 with financial implication of Rs. 4607.30 crore (Rs 3,000 crore as Central Share and Rs. 1607.30 crore as State Share). The Mission was launched on 15-09-2014.

India possess an unmatched heritage represented by its traditional systems of medicine like Ayurveda, Sidhha, Sowa Rigpa, Unani and also Homeopathy (ASU&H) which are a treasure house of knowledge for preventive, promotive and curative healthcare. The positive features of the Indian systems of medicine namely their diversity and flexibility; accessibility; affordability, a broad acceptance by a large section of the general public; comparatively lesser cost and growing economic value, have great potential to make them providers of healthcare that the large sections of our people need.

Centrally Sponsored Scheme of National AYUSH Mission is being implemented by Ministry of AYUSH, Government of Indiawith the objectives of providing cost effective AYUSH Services, with a universal access through upgrading AYUSH Hospitals and Dispensaries, co-location of AYUSH facilities at Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Community Health Centers (CHCs) and District Hospitals (DHs), strengthening institutional capacity at the State level through upgrading AYUSH educational institutions, setting up of new upto 50 bedded integrated AYUSH Hospital, AYUSH Public Health programmesand operationalization of 12,500 AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres to provide services of a holistic wellness model based on AYUSH principles and practices so as to empower masses for “self-care” to reduce the disease burden, and out of pocket expenditure.

The Mission is addressing the gaps in health services through supporting the efforts of State/UT Governments for providing AYUSH health services/education in the country, particularly in vulnerable and far-flung areas. Under NAM special focus is given for specific needs of such areas and for allocation of higher resources in their Annual Plans.

The expected outcomes of the mission are as follows:

Better access to AYUSH healthcare services through increased healthcare facilitiesoffering AYUSH services and better availability of medicines and trained manpower,

Improvement in AYUSH education through a well-equipped enhanced number ofAYUSH Educational institutions,

To focus on reducing communicable/non-communicable diseases through targetedpublic health programmes using AYUSH systems of Healthcare.