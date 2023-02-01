Union Budget 2023-24 : Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to revise National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes upwards by about 16 percent

New Delhi : While presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 in Parliament today, Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to revise National Calamity Contingent Duty (NCCD) on specified cigarettes upwards by about 16 percent.
The NCCD on specified cigarettes was last revised three years ago.
NCCD Duty rate on Cigarettes |(with effect from 02.02.2023):
|Description of goods
|Rate of Excise Duty
|From (Rs per 1000 sticks)
|To (Rs. Per 1000 sticks)
|Other than filter cigarettes of length not exceeding 65 mm
|200
|230
|Other than filter cigarettes of length exceeding 65 mm but not exceeding 70 mm
|250
|290
|Filter cigarettes of length not exceeding 65 mm
|440
|510
|Filter cigarettes of length exceeding 65 mm but not exceeding 70 mm
|440
|510
|Filter cigarettes of length exceeding 70 mm but not exceeding 75 mm
|545
|630
|Other cigarettes
|735
|850
|Cigarettes of tobacco substitutes
|600
|690