Union Bank of India achieved another Key Milestone with IT integration of all branches of erstwhile Corporation Bank

Bhubaneswar: State owned Union Bank of India has achieved another key milestone under amalgamation process of three banks. With today’s IT Integration, all branches of erstwhile Corporation Bank (including service branches and specialized branches) have been fully integrated with Union Bankof India.

All customers of erstwhile Corporation Bank have been successfully migrated to CBS of Union Bank in record time. Along with this feat, Bank has successfully rolled out Internet banking, mobile Banking, UPI, IMPS, FI Gateway, Treasury and Swift for erstwhile Corp Bank customers thereby enabling them to transact seamlessly across branches and delivery channels of UBI. The Bank has earlier migrated ATM Switch and ATM terminals smoothly into UBI Network. The entire migration has been completed at record time with least inconvenience to customers, i.e without effecting any change in their account numbers, debit cards or Net Banking credentials. The entire migration has been executed in association with Infosys, EY, and BCG.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bank has already accomplished administrative amalgamation process with roll out of new Organisation structure, harmonized products & processes etc.

On this achievement, MD& CEO of Union Bank of India, Shri Rajkiran Rai G said, “We are extremely delighted to achieve complete integration of all e-CB branches, and delivery channels. It opens huge opportunity for our customers and enhances our capability to offer innovative products and services.” He also added that as per plan, in next phase, all branches of e-Andhra Bank shall also migrate to Finacle 10 well within current fiscal.

