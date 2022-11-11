Union Agriculture Secretary to hold meeting in Nagaland tomorrow to review major programmes and schemes of Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare for all North Eastern States

New Delhi : A review meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Shri Manoj Ahuja, Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India tomorrow at Central Institute of Horticulture (CIH), Medziphema, Nagaland.

Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India in collaboration with Department of Horticulture/Agriculture Govt. of Nagaland will jointly review and discuss on Schemes of Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare being implemented in North Eastern Region which are National Mission on Edible oil – Oil Palm, National Mission of Edible Oilseeds, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North Eastern Region, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), Formation and Promotion of Farmer Producers Organization (FPOs), National Bamboo Mission and National Beekeeping and Honey Mission (NBHM).

In the review meeting, different issues will be discussed in length for better implementation of the Central Sponsored Schemes and to harness the potential of horticultural crops, Oil palm expansion, Promotion of the Organic Farming and opportunities for establishment of Startups, Formation of the FPOs Marketing and Export opportunities in the North Eastern Region.

The programme will be attended by the Additional Secretary, Agriculture Commissioner, Horticulture Commissioner, Joint Secretaries and officials concerned from the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Senior officers from all the NE states along with stakeholders will also hold interactions to develop strategies and address the issues related to Agricultural and Horticulture development in the NE Region.

Officials arrived at CIH, Nagaland ahead of Saturday’s review meeting