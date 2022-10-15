Union Agriculture Minister Shri Tomar visits Pusa paddy field

New Delhi : Today at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), Pusa, New Delhi, the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Kailash Chaudhary visited the paddy field of IARI, Pusa and the paddy being cultivated there. They reviewed the disease resistant varieties of Basmati rice being grown by DSR (Direct Sowing of Rice) method such as the Pusa Basmati 1979, made by improving the Pusa Basmati 1121, and Pusa Basmati 1985, derived by improving Pusa Basmati 1509.

These varieties will help in increasing the income of the farmers and saving water by reducing the cost of paddy cultivation by direct sowing. They also inspected an advanced line of coarse rice, an improved high yielding variety of Pusa 44, and commended the work being done by the Pusa Institute. Besides, they also observed three varieties, resistant to scorch and blight disease of Basmati rice, – the Pusa Basmati 1847 which is an improvement of Pusa Basmati 1509, Pusa Basmati 1885 which is an improvement of Pusa Basmati 1121 and Pusa Basmati 1886 which is an improved form of Pusa 1401.

There will be no need to spray pesticides in these varieties, which will reduce the cost as well as produce Basmati rice free from chemical residues, which will fetch good price in the international market and directly benefit farmers’ income.