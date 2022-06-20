Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lead the celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga tomorrow at Morena in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi :Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar will lead the celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) tomorrow at Morena in Madhya Pradesh.

As this year’s International Day of Yoga is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year, the Government of India has planned to observe International Day of Yoga (IDY) at 75 national-level iconic locations across the country focusing on “Brand India at Global Stage” while showcasing its iconic places. Accordingly, the Union Ministers of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ms. Shobha Karandlaje will participate in the Yoga session at the Halebeedu Temple complex in Hassan district of Karnataka while Shri Kailash Choudhary will join enthusiasts in the IDY’22 session at the Kumbhalgarh Hill Forts in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will lead the nation from Mysuru Palace Grounds, Karnataka, which will host the main event of mass Yoga demonstration organized under the PM’s leadership to mark the International Day of Yoga. IDY-2022 will be observed with “Yoga for Humanity” as the theme and shall focus on “Brand India at Global Stage” while showcasing its iconic places.

As this year’s International Day of Yoga is falling in the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” year, the Ministry of AYUSH has planned to observe IDY at 75 iconic locations across the country which will witness the auspicious presence of Governors, Union Ministers, eminent dignitaries, revered Yoga Gurus, experts of Yoga and allied science, local Yoga institutions and Yoga enthusiasts.