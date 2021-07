Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurates National Horticulture Board Centre at Gwalior

New Delhi: Taking forward the activities and programmes of National Horticulture Board, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India opened centre in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Sh. Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare inaugurated the new Centre of National Horticulture Board (NHB) at Gwalior.

NHB, which is mandated for integrated development of hi-tech commercial horticulture and post-harvest management/cold chain infrastructure in the country, is having centers/offices at various locations of the country and atleast one centre is there almost in each state for implementation, monitoring and coordination of its various Schemes and activities. Some of the bigger states like UP and Maharashtra are having more than one centre due to their geography and higher quantum of work.

Madhya Pradesh, which is the second largest state in the Country, is rapidly diversifying into horticulture sector for the last few years. It is the third largest producers of vegetables in the country and 5th largest producers in Fruits.

Speaking on the occasion, Sh. Tomar said, “The horticulture segment has become the sunrise sector for MP. Gwalior Division of Madhya Pradesh is geographically located in Northern part of the State. Gwalior and Chambal divisions correspond to the Gird region of Madhya Pradesh.”

Given the huge potential of horticulture in the State of Madhya Pradesh, the new Centre of National Horticulture Board will play a significant role in boosting development of horticulture in this region. With the opening of new Centre of NHB at Gwalior, farmers of not only in the Gwalior Division but also from 21 districts of Northern Madhya Pradesh including Grid region of Gwalior and Chambal will be benefited under the Schemes of National Horticulture Board.

The agriculture minister also added, “As of now National Horticulture Board had only one Centre in Madhya Pradesh at Bhopal. However, keeping in view the huge geographical area of the State and physical distances of several districts and areas from Bhopal, farmers usually find it very difficult to avail the benefits of the schemes of NHB and technical guidance with respect to latest development in horticulture sector.”

Madhya Pradesh Food Processing Minister (Independent Charge) Sh. Bharat Singh Kushwaha and Gwalior MP, Sh. Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar, thanked the union agriculture minister for opening NHB centre in the Gwalior region.

The event was also attended by Jila Panchayat Chairman Smt. Manisha Yadav, local representatives and farmers. MD of NAFED Sh. Sanjiv Chadha, MD of NHB Sh. Rajbir Singh, Union Agriculture Secretary Sh. Sanjay Agarwal along with other officials virtually joined the event.